Sen. Jeff Mullis answers most frequently asked questions he gets on Covid-19

Trenton, Georgia (WDEF) – Northwest Georgia’s state senator appeared on the daily Covid-19 briefing in Dade County on Friday.

He offered the most frequently asked questions he is hearing from north Georgians now about the state’s shelter at home rules and his answer to them.

Do I need a letter from my employer on the road? His answer is No. What happens if I violate the Governor’s executive order? It is a misdemeanor violation. Does this mean church services and funerals can’t be attended? We hope you choose online options when you can, but otherwise use social distancing common sense. Can I go to state parks or play sports like golf or tennis? You must stay in groups of ten people or less and maintain the 6 foot distance.

But his advice that seems to answer all the questions is USE COMMON SENSE to get us through the crisis.

“We’re in uncharted territory here.. we’ve never been here before. And I’m sure this will change our lives forever just like 9/11 did.”