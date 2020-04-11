N.Y. Pizza Department Continues to Provide Food for Families

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Less fortunate families are now able to enjoy a full course meal ahead of Easter Sunday thanks to the New York Pizza Department.

On Friday, the pizza shop provided 107 free meals to the community.

Owner Erik Cilen says there is still an overload of food left and will be giving away food as well.

N.Y.P.D has generously given away meal over 2,300 meals over 29 days.

“It’s family time and I’ve met so many families that have in that are in a really rough place right now” said Owner Erik Cilen.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster meeting these families. It just makes me realize how good I have it and how blessed I am. This is what I able to do is give back.”

If you would like to, here is N.Y.P.D.’s PayPal: Paypal.me/nypizzadept