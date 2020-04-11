Are local officials getting the current Covid-19 info from states?

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – It’s a common complaint coming these days from city halls and county courthouse across our area.

Local leaders are frustrated with the data they are getting from their states about Covid-19 cases.. whether it is Tennessee or Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Grundy Mayor Michael Brady has spoken often about his doubts on the state numbers for his county. They officially know about 20 cases, but Mayor Brady has speculated there could be up to 50 right now in his area.

Dade County Executive Ted Rumley is also voicing his concerns.

“We feel that the chain of information is not what it should be.”

He believes there is a 3-10 day lag of information now, from when someone tests positive to when he hears about it.

Rumley wants to get a call immediately from either a hospital, health department or a state reporting agency.

“We’re in a national emergency right now and we’ve got to realize that. We are the people here right now talking to you and relaying it. So we should at least get the community (area of the county) that’s involved.”

He also wants more specific reporting on where a case is in his county. That’s a common complaint both in Georgia and Tennessee.

But the County Executive is planning to burn up the phones with state officials on Monday to get results.

And he has an ally in State Senator Jeff Mullis, who visited Dade County on Friday.

Mullis told Rumley’s online audience “I’m not sure why they’re not giving the locals the information, but that’s going to change Monday cause we need to know locally what’s going on.”