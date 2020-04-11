#BeTheLightTN takes over Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A new viral trend honoring high school senior athletes swept across the Tennessee Valley Friday night. High schools all over the area lit up their empty stadiums at 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 military time, for twenty minutes to show the class of 2020 that they’re not forgotten.

Take a look:

