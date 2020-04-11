BeTheLightTN takes over Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A new viral trend honoring high school senior athletes swept across the Tennessee Valley Friday night. High schools all over the area lit up their empty stadiums at 8:20 p.m., or 20:20 military time, for twenty minutes to show the class of 2020 that they’re not forgotten.
Take a look:
East Hamilton Hurricanes #BeTheLightTN @Kreager @SidelineStormer pic.twitter.com/QBvvd6sVBi
— East Hamilton Hurricanes Football (@EastHamFB) April 11, 2020
To our 2020 seniors Lights are on for you! #weareBBS #bethelightTN pic.twitter.com/sVR6GdH4R1
— BBS Football (@BbsFootball) April 11, 2020
We ❤️ our seniors!! #GodBlessandGoBears #seniors2020 pic.twitter.com/0GsD9tGlJ1
— Buffy Frazier (@BuffyFrazier14) April 11, 2020
Special message from Coach Tim James of @ERpioneers. East Ridge, #BeTheLightTN! pic.twitter.com/7VIBebuCPx
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) April 11, 2020
.@WalkerValleyHS lighting up EVERY STADIUM for the seniors of 2020! #BeTheLightTN
Pictures from @Dubvbaseball, @DubVSoftball & @valley_fb. pic.twitter.com/wRLOf64iUG
— Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) April 11, 2020
@WalkerValleyHS tonight from 8:20-8:40 the @Dubvbaseball, @DubVSoftball, and @valley_fb field were lit up in tribute to you. #OneValley #Seniors2020 #BeTheLightTN @SidelineStormer pic.twitter.com/5lmajDqDAO
— Drew Akins (@Drew_Akins) April 11, 2020
Both Football and Baseball Stadiums illuminated tonight in recognition of our seniors at LVHS! You are Loved and Missed! #SWARM #Seniors2020 #BeTheLight #HOPE @LVHSBaseball @LVJacketsFB @LVHSJackets pic.twitter.com/Q7VIOi1dCy
— Josh Payne (@LVCoachPayne) April 11, 2020
We’re here for you, Class of 2020! We love you all! pic.twitter.com/gGjsvRCEz2
— CHS Athletics (@C_H_S_Athletics) April 11, 2020
To the class of 2020 and our senior soccer players!!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/pJxvy2UKzf
— Cleveland Soccer (@CHSRaiderSoccer) April 11, 2020
S/O to our @sdtrojansoccer @SD__Baseball @SDTrojansFB & @SD__Softball programs for #LightingItUp last night to honor our #Classof2020 #MenAndWomenOfTroy pic.twitter.com/9gtzuPEJcv
— Soddy Daisy Trojans (@sdathletics) April 11, 2020
Ohhhhh myyyyy…. #OneValley @SidelineStormer pic.twitter.com/YlFTGzWjEU
— Walker Valley FB (@valley_fb) April 11, 2020
All of the Lights. We’re here for you Class of 2020. #BeTheLightTN@OHSOwlsBaseball @Ooltewah_FB @OHS_softballll @Kreager @SidelineStormer pic.twitter.com/33fj1mPDUj
— Ooltewah Media (@Ooltewah_Live) April 11, 2020
Tonight CCS joined schools around the state to honor our 2020 senior spring athletes by “Turning on the Lights” at 8:20 for 20 minutes. We love and miss our seniors! Go Chargers! #boltup⚡️ #turningonthelights #Classof2020 pic.twitter.com/5i04dmpbCn
— CCSChargersAthletics (@athletics_ccs) April 11, 2020