Thursday Covid-19 Cases

TENNESSEE VALLEY

237 cases in coverage area (16 counties) – 8 new

160 cases in neighbors (12 counties) – 11 new

22 deaths in region (both coverage & neighbors) – 2 new deaths in Hamilton & Jackson counties

TENNESSEE

4,634 cases, 94 deaths, 505 hospitalizations, 921 have recovered

15 more deaths, but at least more people recovered from COVID-19 yesterday in Tennessee than tested positive for it.

Counties in our area:

98, 10 Hamilton/Chattanooga – 1 new case, 1 new death

34 Cumberland/Crossville – 1 new

28 Bradley/Cleveland

22, 1 Marion/Jasper – 1 new case

17 Grundy/Altamont – 1 new

17 Franklin/Winchester

10 Coffee/Manchester – 3 new

7 Monroe/Sweetwater – 1 new

3 Bledsoe/Pikeville

3 McMinn/Athens

3 Meigs/Decatur

3 Polk/Benton

3 Warren/McMinnville – 1 new

1 Sequatchie/Dunlap

GEORGIA

10,855 cases, 412 deaths, 2298 hospitalized

Georgia now has the 10th most cases in the U.S., passing Washington State. 3rd in the South behind Florida & Louisiana.

Counties in our area:

27,3 Gordon/Calhoun – 1 new case

21,3 Whitfield/Dalton – 2 new

12 Murray/Chatsworth

10 Catoosa/Ringgold – 2 new

9 Fannin/Blue Ridge

4 Walker/LaFayette

4,1 Chattooga/Summerville

4 Gilmer/Ellijay

2,1 Dade/Trenton

ALABAMA

2838 cases, 78 deaths, 333 hospitalized

22, 2 Jackson/Scottsboro – 2 new cases, 1 new death

16 DeKalb/Fort Payne – 2 new

7 Cherokee/Centre

NORTH CAROLINA

3651 cases, 65 deaths, 398 hospitalized

10,1 Cherokee/Murphy – authorities report one new case who was a healthcare worker. They say they have no evidence at this point that the victim had any contact with someone known to have the virus.. i.e. a patient.