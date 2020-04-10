Thursday Covid-19 Cases

Collins Parker
COVID-19 Cases
Photo: MGN

TENNESSEE VALLEY

237 cases in coverage area (16 counties) – 8 new

160 cases in neighbors (12 counties) – 11 new

22 deaths in region (both coverage & neighbors) – 2 new deaths in Hamilton & Jackson counties

TENNESSEE

4,634 cases, 94 deaths, 505 hospitalizations, 921 have recovered
15 more deaths, but at least more people recovered from COVID-19 yesterday in Tennessee than tested positive for it.

Counties in our area:

98, 10  Hamilton/Chattanooga – 1 new case, 1 new death

34  Cumberland/Crossville – 1 new

28  Bradley/Cleveland

22, 1  Marion/Jasper – 1 new case

17   Grundy/Altamont – 1 new

17   Franklin/Winchester

10   Coffee/Manchester – 3 new

7    Monroe/Sweetwater – 1 new

3    Bledsoe/Pikeville

3    McMinn/Athens

3    Meigs/Decatur

3    Polk/Benton

3    Warren/McMinnville – 1 new

1    Sequatchie/Dunlap

GEORGIA

10,855 cases, 412 deaths, 2298 hospitalized

Georgia now has the 10th most cases in the U.S., passing Washington State.  3rd in the South behind Florida & Louisiana.

Counties in our area:

27,3  Gordon/Calhoun – 1 new case

21,3  Whitfield/Dalton – 2 new

12   Murray/Chatsworth

10   Catoosa/Ringgold – 2 new

9     Fannin/Blue Ridge

4     Walker/LaFayette

4,1  Chattooga/Summerville

4    Gilmer/Ellijay

2,1  Dade/Trenton

ALABAMA

2838 cases, 78 deaths, 333 hospitalized

22, 2  Jackson/Scottsboro – 2 new cases, 1 new death

16  DeKalb/Fort Payne – 2 new

7   Cherokee/Centre

NORTH CAROLINA

3651 cases, 65 deaths, 398 hospitalized

10,1  Cherokee/Murphy – authorities report one new case who was a healthcare worker.  They say they have no evidence at this point that the victim had any contact with someone known to have the virus.. i.e. a patient.

