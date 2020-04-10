East Hamilton’s Tre Herndon Making His Mark On and Off the Field For Jaguars

After landing with the Jaguars as an undrafted defensive back, former East Hamilton star Tre Herndon has now emerged as one of the leaders in the Jags secondary. He’s also emerging as a leader off the field with a strong desire for helping those in need.

When the Jaguars traded defensive back Jalen Ramsey at the start of last season, an opportunity opened up for Tre Herndon.

He wound up starting 14 games in 2019 for Jacksonville, finishing with 55 tackles and three interceptions.

Said Herndon:”Getting those game reps. Those live game reps. Those crunch time game scenarios that you put in. I feel like that’s where I’m starting to excel as a player. Getting comfortable on the field. Getting used to the game. Game speed. Everything slowing down for me.”

The game may be slowing down, but not Herndon’s commitment to detail.

Said Herndon:”Right after the Super Bowl I started to tap back into the small things I needed to fix. I have some notes written down. Small things that can help me get better in my game going into my third year.

Herndon admits he’s having to get creative since basically all gyms and workout facilities are shut down for the COVID 19 outbreak.

Said Herndon:”I’ve been able to go to parks. I’ve gotten our strength and conditioning staff to send me some bands to help me with those workouts. So it’s just back like the old days when you were a kid going to the playground. On the monkey bars doing pull-ups. Push-ups on the benches. Abs. Trying to keep myself upbeat anyway I can.”

Herndon continues to pour himself into charitable giving.

Last year, he hosted an event at the Community Kitchen in Chattanooga to feed hungry families.

Now with the coronavirus pandemic, Herndon has donated 10-thousand meals to the Feeding Northeast Florida food bank in Jacksonville.

Said Herndon:”I studied sociology and just ever since then I’ve grown a passion for poverty areas. People going through poverty. Low income areas. I felt that was a great opportunity for me to help out in the community I’m apart of.”