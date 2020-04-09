Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Forecast Will Dry Out Until Sunday!



This Morning: The rain continues to move South & Southeast, leaving us with decreasing clouds & breezy conditions. Morning lows in the upper 50’s & lower 60’s.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Drier, breezy, and turning cooler for the rest of the day, with highs only in the upper 60’s. We will see a fair amount of afternoon sunshine as well.

Overnight: Lows by Friday morning in some areas will be between 40-43.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy, and continued cool for Friday with highs only near 60. 71 degrees is our seasonal afternoon high.

The Weekend: Lows by Saturday morning may drop into the mid to upper 30’s with scattered frost likely in much of our area. After a chilly start, things are still looking dry for Saturday.

Sunday: Areas of rain and wet weather for Easter Sunday and highs staying in the 60’s. That rain won’t end until early Monday morning.

71 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.