Volkswagen putting Chattanooga workers on furlough

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen Chattanooga employees are being put on leave.

On Thursday, the company announced temporary emergency furloughs starting on April 11th.

The plant has been shut down since late March.

Volkswagen Chattanooga’s President and C-E-O says their primary goal is to protect the financial health of Volkswagen.

They say they are doing everything they can to preserve jobs at the plant.

Volkswagen expects the furlough to last no more than 4 weeks.

Employees will keep their health benefits, and scheduled bonuses.