Trump criticizes TVA president, says pay is too high

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the compensation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s president, suggesting the executive’s pay was too high.

The president, who appoints the TVA’s board, was asked a question at his daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday, and the questioner said the head of TVA “made $8 million last year.”

Trump called it “ridiculous” and suggested he could cut CEO Jeff Lyash’s salary.

But Trump got pushback from a member of his own party, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Alexander says TVA doesn’t receive federal taxpayer subsidies or appropriations.

He says the president shouldn’t attack TVA during a pandemic.