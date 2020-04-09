Storms packing high winds cause damage in Indiana, Arkansas

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Severe storms with high winds, hail and possible tornadoes swept across the Midwest and caused damage to dozens of homes and businesses in parts of Indiana and Arkansas. A few injuries were reported following Wednesday night’s storms and the threat of more severe weather was forecast for the coming days throughout much of the United States. Police in the central Indiana community of Mooresville say the storm knocked the second story off a two-story vacant building, and one woman was slightly injured after power lines fell on her car. In the Arkansas town of Harrisburg, more than 30 homes were damaged in Poinsett County and two people were injured.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)