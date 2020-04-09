Qualifying Child Care can get emergency funds now

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The group Early Matters Chattanooga is moving to put money in the hands of local child care providers who are facing a financial crisis.

They have grants ranging from $3000-$8000 based on the size of your operation.

You must have a program with 50 or fewer employees to qualify.

The money is available immediately to help child care avoid laying off workers and cutting programs before federal help arrives.

First come, first served.

Apply at www.earlymatterschatt.org.

“The harsh reality is that many child care programs are closing their doors, laying off staff, and may not be able to reopen when this is all over,” said Ariel Ford of the City’s Office of Early Learning and a member of the Early Matters coalition.

“If we can help provide bridge funds to help keep their staff paid, we have a responsibility to do that for the children and families in our community.”

Early Matters Chattanooga is repurposing $260,000 from another fund to make this happen.

“The National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) says 50% of child care programs nationwide will close permanently due to COVID-19. We want to try and prevent the devastation that would cause for our community.”

This collaboration between Early Matters Chattanooga, The City of Chattanooga, and The United Way of Greater Chattanooga was made possible by The Smart City Venture Fund and The City of Chattanooga.