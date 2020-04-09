New Weekly Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Over 112,000

WDEF News
Unemployment background
NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – There were 112,438 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. The figure is an increase of 17,946 from the 94,492 claims in the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 13,578 new claims; up from 9,309 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee saw the highest number of unemployment claims in the state with 47,325.

Statewide Date:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed
March 14, 2020 2,702
March 21, 2020 39,096
March 28, 2020 94,492
April 4, 2020 112,438

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 15,452
Northwest Tennessee 3,409
Southwest Tennessee 3,604
Northern Middle Tennessee 47,325
Southern Middle Tennessee 10,613
Upper Cumberland 4,892
Southeast Tennessee 13,578
East Tennessee 25,040
Northeast Tennessee 6,419
West TN Mobile American Job Center 35
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 481
East TN Mobile America Job Center 35

