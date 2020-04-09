New Weekly Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Over 112,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – There were 112,438 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. The figure is an increase of 17,946 from the 94,492 claims in the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 13,578 new claims; up from 9,309 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee saw the highest number of unemployment claims in the state with 47,325.

- Advertisement -

Statewide Date:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed March 14, 2020 2,702 March 21, 2020 39,096 March 28, 2020 94,492 April 4, 2020 112,438

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 15,452 Northwest Tennessee 3,409 Southwest Tennessee 3,604 Northern Middle Tennessee 47,325 Southern Middle Tennessee 10,613 Upper Cumberland 4,892 Southeast Tennessee 13,578 East Tennessee 25,040 Northeast Tennessee 6,419 West TN Mobile American Job Center 35 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 481 East TN Mobile America Job Center 35