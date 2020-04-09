New Weekly Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Over 112,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – There were 112,438 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee last week according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. The figure is an increase of 17,946 from the 94,492 claims in the previous week.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 13,578 new claims; up from 9,309 the previous week. Northern Middle Tennessee saw the highest number of unemployment claims in the state with 47,325.
Statewide Date:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|April 4, 2020
|112,438
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|15,452
|Northwest Tennessee
|3,409
|Southwest Tennessee
|3,604
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|47,325
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|10,613
|Upper Cumberland
|4,892
|Southeast Tennessee
|13,578
|East Tennessee
|25,040
|Northeast Tennessee
|6,419
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|35
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|481
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|35