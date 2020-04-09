Lee University reports a total of 4 Covid-19 positive tests

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn says his community now has 4 positive tests after three new ones.

They include two more students and a faculty member.

The University still has 55 dormitory students on campus.

But Dr. Conn says the victims don’t seem to have gotten from each other.

And all have since recovered from mild symptoms.

They all isolated off campus.

He does not anticipate getting any more cases.

The University Health Department is actually offering tests for the Lee community, but they have to be processed elsewhere.