Jimmie Johnson’s Future Unclear After NASCAR Shut Down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Jimmie Johnson isn’t sure what his future holds now that his farewell season as a full-time NASCAR driver has been stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. The seven-time champion has a bucket list of competitions he’d like to enter after NASCAR. He had been preparing for some IndyCar Series racing before the stoppage. Through the first four races of the year, Johnson was doing well and running fifth in the Cup standings.

