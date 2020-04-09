Georgia postpones Primary Election again

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia’s Presidential Primary is moving again.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger postponed the election until June 9th.

“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers.”

Georgia’s date for picking Presidential nominees has gone through a long, strange trip since the last election 4 years ago.

After 2016, state lawmakers decided to move the date away from Super Tuesday, to get more national attention.

They chose March 24th, weeks after Super Tuesday voting in Tennessee.

But then Covid-19 hit and state officials pushed the election back to May 19th.

However, it looks like we’ll still be in emergency mode in May, so Raffensperger moved it back 3 more weeks.

Since we still expect to have issues in June, state officials are still hoping most Georgians will vote by absentee ballot.

You should have just gotten an application through the mail.

Of course, by this time, the democratic field is set for the Presidential race.

However, there is still one Senate race on the ballot.

Republican David Perdue is unopposed, but there are seven Democratic candidates facing off to take him on.

The special election for Senator Kelly Loeffler’s seat won’t be until November.

Northwest Georgia also has contested races for State Senate, House and the Congressional race to replace Rep. Tom Graves.

Walker County is also picking members for their new form of government.