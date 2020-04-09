Former Mocs Golfer and U.S. Amateur Champ Steven Fox Recalls 2013 Masters Trip

We were supposed to get the first round of the Masters on Thursday, but it has been postponed by the coronavirus outbreak. So we caught up with former Mocs golfer Steven Fox, who played in the 2013 Masters. He got the invite as the U-S Amateur champ, where he stayed inside the Augusta clubhouse.

Said Fox:”You know I stayed in the Crow’s Nest, and it was like, what would you like for breakfast. We’ll bring it up. Can we iron your clothes before you go out? Anything that you needed, they could do it. There’s no menu. It’s what would you like, and can we get it. If they don’t have it, they go across the street, and they’ll figure it out. It’s pretty cool. On Thursday I stayed there, and you could hear when they had the ceremonial tee shot with Arnie, Jack, and Gary. I heard all of the applause and everything that morning. The tour events prior to Augusta. They had a courtesy car each time. Usually it’s not an S-5 50 Mercedes, but usually at August they do it. They go over the top. It’s usually a Mercedes. I was 21 at the time, and they’re like here you go Mr. Fox. Here’s your keys. It took me 20 minutes to figure out how to drive the thing.”

Said Fox at the course in 2013:”I have still yet to meet Tiger, but it’s fun. Tiger came up and hit next to me on the range both days. A little nerve racking having him behind me. I don’t care about the gallery. Tiger is hitting behind me. It’s a little nerve racking.”

Said Fox:”That first round I wasn’t as nervous prior to the first tee shot. I was fine. Same routine. As soon as I put my tee in the ground and stood back, that’s when the nerves hit. If you play in perfect conditions, and you’re in the fairway. It takes a lot of the stress out of the game, but it’s a second shot golf course. Number one is probably one of the hardest holes for me. I could never get it on top of the hill to have a flat stance, but hitting five iron into that green. It kind of falls off to the right. Falls off to the left. There’s not many easy places to play it from. You can find a fast putt out there, but it wasn’t anything too crazy where I ran anything off the green. You’re not expected to win I guess, so you’re just there to have a really good time. Obviously, you want to play well, but you’re there to have fun. I mean you could shank it 19 times around that golf course. Play terrible, but you’re at Augusta. It’s an amazing experience, and you’re going to be happy.”