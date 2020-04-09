Why are breakups going up during isolation?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee leads the nation when it comes to breakups because of the Coronavirus.

That comes from a recent study conducted by ForeverMoments.com.

News 12 talked with the President and CEO of the nonprofit organization, First Things First.

The group’s main goal is to create healthy relationships.

They said that their website has seen tremendous traffic in the past few weeks to get advice and resources.

So why are couples breaking up at this time?

“We’re dealing with money tension, possibility of losing a job, spending extensive time with someone and this could be someone you love a lot, but when you’re around them nonstop 24/7, which is not normal, people start to say ‘You’re getting on my nerves, I didn’t notice how different we were’.”

She says instead of making a rash decision, you should ask your partner how you want to navigate through this difficult time, and do it together.