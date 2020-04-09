16 month old boy hit and killed by vehicle

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A child was killed this evening after being hit by a vehicle in East Lake.
It happened before 8 PM in the 3600 block of 3rd Avenue.
The 16 month old boy was taken to the hospital before succumbing to his injuries.
Medical officials say the injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Chattanooga Police investigators say they have identified the driver and located the vehicle responsible.
But they are still asking for anyone with information to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.