Will Georgians vote by absentee ballot in May like the state wants?

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia has already pushed back the presidential primary election to May 19th.

Now, the Georgia Secretary of State is announcing the state will be moving to absentee ballots in the wake of COVID-19.

All Georgia active voters will be mailed absentee ballots.

This is a significant change in voting.

The vast majority of all Georgia voters cast their ballots in-person, with a very small percentage mailing in their ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State does not have the power to push the primary election back further, but explains how using this absentee ballot can be safe and easy.

“Many of you have already received a secure the vote absentee ballot application in the mail this past week. All you need to do is fill it out, place a stamp, and mail it back in. If you don’t have a stamp, we have provided an email address for you to send your application to directly to your local election’s office. From there, your counties election office will process the applications, like they’ve always had including signature match verification and then issue a ballot. You can then vote from the safest place possible, your own home.”

The Georgia Secretary of State has set up an Absentee Ballot Fraud Task Force.

It’s made up of law enforcement experts, election experts, and district attorneys to uphold the integrity of the primary election.