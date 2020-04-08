Wednesday Covid-19 cases in our area

COVID-19 Cases
TENNESSEE VALLEY

175 cases in our coverage area – up 10

151 cases in neighbors – up 9

20 deaths in region- up 1 in Dalton area

 

TENNESSEE

4362 cases, 79 deaths, 449 in hospital, 592 recovered

We compare the number of total tests for the 4 largest cities and find Hamilton County is still lagging behind.

Davidson  7534

Shelby  5026

Knox  1845

Hamilton 1341

Counties in our area

97, 9 deaths (Hamilton/Chattanooga)3 new cases

33  Cumberland/Crossville – 1 new

28  Bradley/Cleveland – 3 new

21, 1 death  Marion/Jasper

17, 1 death Franklin/Wincherster – 3 new

7    Coffee/Manchester

16  Grundy/Altamont

 Monroe/Sweetwater 

3   Bledsoe/Pikeville

3   McMinn/Athens

3   Meigs/Decatur – 1 new

 Polk/Benton

 Warren/Manchester

 Sequatchie/Dunlap 

Here is a map comparing positive tests cases so far across state lines. Of course, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis and Charlotte are large cities with the most cases.  But notice that Huntsville AL, Greenville SC & Columbia SC lead Chattanooga, and similar to Knoxville, Spartanburg and Cookeville.

GEORGIA

10204 cases, 370 deaths, 2089 in hospital

(double the cases of Tennessee & almost triple the fatalities)

Counties in our area

26, 3 deaths Gordon/Calhoun – 1 new case

19, 3 deaths Whitfield/Dalton- 1 new death who was an 81 year old male

12   Murray/Chatsworth – 1 new case

9    Fannin/Blue Ridge

8    Catoosa/Ringgold – 1 new case

4    Chattooga/Summerville

4    Walker/LaFayette

4    Gilmer/Ellijay – 1 new case

2, 1 death    Dade/Trenton – 1 new case

ALABAMA

2499 cases, 67 deaths, 314 in hospital

Counties in our area

20, 1 death  Jackson/Scottsboro – 2 new

14  DeKalb/Fort Payne

7   Cherokee/Centre – 1 new

NORTH CAROLINA

3426 cases, 53 deaths, 386 in hospital

9, 1 death  Cherokee/Murphy

