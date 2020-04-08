Wednesday Covid-19 cases in our area

TENNESSEE VALLEY
175 cases in our coverage area – up 10
151 cases in neighbors – up 9
20 deaths in region- up 1 in Dalton area
TENNESSEE
4362 cases, 79 deaths, 449 in hospital, 592 recovered
We compare the number of total tests for the 4 largest cities and find Hamilton County is still lagging behind.
Davidson 7534
Shelby 5026
Knox 1845
Hamilton 1341
Counties in our area
97, 9 deaths (Hamilton/Chattanooga) – 3 new cases
33 Cumberland/Crossville – 1 new
28 Bradley/Cleveland – 3 new
21, 1 death Marion/Jasper
17, 1 death Franklin/Wincherster – 3 new
7 Coffee/Manchester
16 Grundy/Altamont
6 Monroe/Sweetwater
3 Bledsoe/Pikeville
3 McMinn/Athens
3 Meigs/Decatur – 1 new
3 Polk/Benton
2 Warren/Manchester
1 Sequatchie/Dunlap
Here is a map comparing positive tests cases so far across state lines. Of course, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis and Charlotte are large cities with the most cases. But notice that Huntsville AL, Greenville SC & Columbia SC lead Chattanooga, and similar to Knoxville, Spartanburg and Cookeville.
GEORGIA
10204 cases, 370 deaths, 2089 in hospital
(double the cases of Tennessee & almost triple the fatalities)
Counties in our area
26, 3 deaths Gordon/Calhoun – 1 new case
19, 3 deaths Whitfield/Dalton- 1 new death who was an 81 year old male
12 Murray/Chatsworth – 1 new case
9 Fannin/Blue Ridge
8 Catoosa/Ringgold – 1 new case
4 Chattooga/Summerville
4 Walker/LaFayette
4 Gilmer/Ellijay – 1 new case
2, 1 death Dade/Trenton – 1 new case
ALABAMA
2499 cases, 67 deaths, 314 in hospital
Counties in our area
20, 1 death Jackson/Scottsboro – 2 new
14 DeKalb/Fort Payne
7 Cherokee/Centre – 1 new
NORTH CAROLINA
3426 cases, 53 deaths, 386 in hospital
9, 1 death Cherokee/Murphy