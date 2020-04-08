Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – April 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Strong To Severe Storms Tonight, Then Cooling Down!



A couple of lines of showers and strong storms will move through tonight through very early Thursday morning. Strong damaging winds the biggest threat with these as some power outages will be possible. Overnight lows will be near 60.

Drier, breezy, and turning cooler for Thursday with highs only in the upper 60’s. Lows by Friday morning in some areas will be around 40-43. Sunny, breezy, and continued cool for Friday with highs only near 60. Lows by Saturday morning may drop into the mid to upper 30’s with scattered frost likely.

After a chilly start, still looking dry for Saturday with areas of rain and wet weather for Easter Sunday and highs staying in the 60’s.

71 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows.

