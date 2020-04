PIKEVILLE, Tennessee – (WDEF) – Three people were killed in a fire Tuesday night on the Cumberland Plateau in Bledsoe County.

It happened at a home on Brockdell Mountain in the southern part of the county.

Officials say three residents of the home on Cagle Road died.

The Bledsoe Banner reports one of the victims was a 91 year old man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire.