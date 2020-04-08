Tennessee testing sites opening on shorter schedule on Good Friday & Saturday

NASHVILLE (TN DEPT OF HEALTH) – Thirty-six Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 assessment sites across the state will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.
Nurses at each site will conduct nasal swab collection for testing. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.
TDH has launched two Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Lines available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Call 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
Here are the sites in our area:
Cumberland County Health Department
1503 South Main Street
Crossville
931-484-6196
Franklin County Health Department
266 Joyce Lane
Winchester
931-967-3826
McMinn County Health Department
393 County Road 554
Athens
423-745-7431
Rhea County Health Department
344 Eagle Lane
Evensville
423-775-7819
Sequatchie County Health Department
16939 Rankin Avenue North
Dunlap
423-949-3619