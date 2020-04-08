Tennessee testing sites opening on shorter schedule on Good Friday & Saturday

NASHVILLE (TN DEPT OF HEALTH) – Thirty-six Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 assessment sites across the state will be open from 9 a.m. to noon local time on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Nurses at each site will conduct nasal swab collection for testing. Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of tests the testing lab receives.

TDH has launched two Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Lines available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT. Call 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

Here are the sites in our area:

Cumberland County Health Department

1503 South Main Street

Crossville

931-484-6196

Franklin County Health Department

266 Joyce Lane

Winchester

931-967-3826

McMinn County Health Department

393 County Road 554

Athens

423-745-7431

Rhea County Health Department

344 Eagle Lane

Evensville

423-775-7819

Sequatchie County Health Department

16939 Rankin Avenue North

Dunlap

423-949-3619