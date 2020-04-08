Small business grants could roll out soon in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new small business grant approved by Chattanooga’s city council today won’t address all local companies.

But if your business doesn’t qualify, city leaders promise to guide you to other options.

For those that do qualify, the money could start rolling in soon.

Economic Development Officer Jermaine Freeman tells us “Once we start taking applications, our committee of staff will start to review them and we should be able to make the first award of recommendations by next week, so we could actually have small businesses that are actually being awarded by next week.”

The city expects to start taking applications for these small business Bridge grants in just a few days.