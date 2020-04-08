Mom To Mom – Breakfast Smoothie

Here’s a sneaky way to get some good nutrients into your kid’s breakfast with a nutrient dense protein shake.

Take a blender and put in a handful of some spinach as well as some kale. Next, add in some chocolate chips and some maple syrup to sweeten it up. Throw in some organic chocolate chips, some organic maple syrup. Really good to process. Now some almond milk. An alternative to dairy milk, almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk. Now to get the protein in there, there’s bone broth protein. A scoop will give you 20 grams of protein; it’s an amazing source of protein. And then to make it taste good, put some cacao powder in there.

Blend it up and you’re ready to go.

