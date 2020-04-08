Marion County COVID-19 curfew starts

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – “Not in my wildest dreams I think that we’d ever have to do something like this. This is very abnormal,” Marion County Mayor David Jackson said.

Mayor Jackson told News 12 that he and city mayors in the county have met multiple times and have decided to put in place a curfew.

- Advertisement -

That means residents will have to go home starting at 8 at night until 5 the next morning.

Mayor Jackson said they’re not looking at writing citations or sending anyone to jail, they just don’t want people to gather.

The mayor also added that this does not stop people from going to work.

“We know we have people that work in Chattanooga that have to be at work at 5 our time and have to leave the house at 3,” he said. “It’s not to just get out here and start stopping people. We don’t have the manpower to do that. It’s really trying to bring the attention to all the people in Marion County, this is very serious.”

With a population of over 28,000, Marion County has had at least 24 people infected with COVID-19.

“24 cases in a county our size is a very high number,” Mayor Jackson said.

They’ve also had one person die from the virus.

“We don’t want a family to have to have to bury another family member or loved one. It’s a, It’s just a very serious situation and some people not really understanding the severity of it,” Mayor Jackson said.

He said that the curfew started on Wednesday night.

It will last for 15 days with the possibility of ending sooner.

“It may go the full 15 days if we continue to see an increase in our cases, but we hope, we hope the next 3, 4, or 5 days it just levels off and we don’t see any more cases in Marion County. We’re hoping and praying for that,” Mayor Jackson said.