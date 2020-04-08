HES setting up an Emergency Relief Pet Pantry

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Humane Educational Society has found a creative way to help keep their pets fed without having to go to the grocery store.

They are opening up an Emergency Relief Pet Pantry.

If you want to help supply the pet pantry you can donate pet food to the Humane Educational Society Thrift Story from 10am to 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can also buy pet food on the H-E-S amazon wish list and have the food sent straight to the shelter.

Officials say if you wish to take from the pet pantry you should call them first so they can help assist you with the correct supplies.

Director of special events Taylor Hixson says they hope this helps pets stay with their owners.

“A lot of people have lost their job and they may not be able to purchase pet food but we do know that those pets are in loving homes and we want them to be able to stay there. We don’t want anyone to have to make the decision to surrender their dog here, especially because pets are kind of our comfort in times like these.We just don’t want anyone to have to make that decision. ”

The Pet Pantry will be located at the Humane Educational Society thrift store on Highway 58.

The Pantry will officially open Tuesday, April 14th.