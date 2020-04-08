Heritage Raids Rival Ringgold For Girls Basketball Coach

After coaching the Ringgold boys basketball team for 12 years, Greg Elkins is leaving to take the girls head coaching job at nearby Heritage. Elkins will replace Eddie Bryant at Heritage, who led the Lady Generals program for every season since the school opened in 2008. Elkins says making the move was a family decision.

Said Elkins:”Number one it’s a different challenge. Number two, I think having a daughter and knowing she’s going to be playing basketball played a big role in that. Coaches spend so much time away from home, especially during the season that if you can kind of spend time with your child and be on the job. It’s a win-win.”