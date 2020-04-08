Georgia extending shelter in place through April

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Gov. Brian Kemp announced a series of executive orders this afternoon, including extending the shelter in place order through the rest of April.

The Governor has also activated another 1000 National Guard members to battle the Covid-19 pandemic. The Guard already has 36 infection control teams set up, specializing in sanitizing nursing homes.

- Advertisement -

Another executive order today tightens up cleaning and procedural rules at nursing homes and specialty care facilities.

Governor Kemp continues to take criticism on keeping state parks and beaches open.

To address that concern about out of state visitors, he has issued a new ban on short term vacation rentals in Georgia. It goes into affect beginning on Friday. The ban does NOT include hotels and motels and campgrounds.

Related Article: Google Releases User Location Data Showing Affects of Social Distancing

The state is also sending more law enforcement to beaches and parks to keep people from congregating.

The Governor’s health team is also expecting a surge in Covid-19 testing with a deal with Ipsom to greatly expand tests and speed up the results in Georgia.

There are 29 testing sites now across the state run by public health officials.