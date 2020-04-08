Falcons Unveil New Uniforms For First Time in 17 Years

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their first new uniforms in 17 years. The Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.” The redesign includes white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets. Each new look features red stripes. The home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers. The new look replaces a design that included red, black or white jerseys with white pants.

