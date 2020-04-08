How Cleveland Police are enforcing the stay at home order

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Since Governor Bill Lee issued a stay at home order, many people are wondering how law enforcement will respond.

The Cleveland Police department is working hard to keep their community safe.

They’re asking their residents to comply with the order.

Violators could face severe penalties including a misdemeanor.

Cleveland Police Public Information Officer Evie West told us “We have the choice of either issuing a citation or an arrest but those are extreme cases. We obviously have been issuing warnings to people and I think there is a lot of people that aren’t real sure of what they can do. I think the order is very clear.”

You can find the activities the are essential on the Cleveland Police Departments Facebook page.