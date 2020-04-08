Authorities: Suspect in Tennessee stabbing was truck driver

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say a man who fatally stabbed three employees and wounded a customer at a travel center was a truck driver from North Carolina. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 to find a person with stab wounds outside the store and 33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam armed with a knife outside. The bureau said a deputy shot and killed Abdus-Salaam after he refused to drop the weapon. Authorities pronounced 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer dead at the scene. The fourth victim remains hospitalized.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)