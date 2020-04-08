2-year-old makes hugs during Covid-19 Pandemic

Chattanooga (WDEF) – A local 2-year-old is on a mission to send a hug to everyone in need during Covid-19. What started as a friendly surprise for her grandparents quickly turned into a viral sensation

Charley and her mother Amanda have created over 50 hugs to give to family, friends, and people in the community to help overcome social distancing.

- Advertisement -

The pair work in-between nap times to create as many hand crafted hugs as possible.

They are great fun for the family and can keep your children entertained.

Each hug also comes with hand written words of encouragement.

Amanda says it’s great that her daughter can spread some positivity during these times.

If you would like to put in a hug order or donate supplies you can email Amanda at Amanda@tinybombevents.com