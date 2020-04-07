Weather Update: Tuesday’s Forecast – April 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Warm For The Next Couple Of Days, With Only Isolated Showers!



This Afternoon: Expect mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday but still quite warm, with a only a few isolated afternoon showers or thundershowers possible. Highs will reach the upper 70’s to around 80.

Overnight: Some clouds and mild again for Tuesday night with lows in the low 60’s. Some fog could be forming late.

Tomorrow: Warm again for Wednesday with highs 80-82 with only isolated, spotty showers. A few showers and storms will quickly move through late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Drier and breezy for much of Thursday with highs only in the upper 60’s. Mostly sunny and even cooler for Friday with highs only near 60.

After a chilly start, increasing clouds Saturday with a few late showers possible and showers and possible thunderstorms likely for Easter Sunday

70 & 45 are our seasonal highs and lows.

