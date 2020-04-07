TVA giving $100K to tornado relief in 3 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is giving $100,000 to relief funds in three Middle Tennessee counties that were hit hard by tornadoes in early March. The nation’s largest public utility said in a news release Monday that relief organizations in Wilson, Putnam and Davidson counties will each receive $30,000. Another $10,000 will be given to the Red Cross Southern Tornadoes and Flood Relief Fund. Several counties in Middle Tennessee were hit by strong storms and tornadoes on March 3. Twenty-five people were killed, dozens were injured and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)