Tuesday Covid-19 Cases in our area

People have been requesting more stats to put the figures in context, so we’re adding what we can. We include hospitalizations & recovered when we can. Plus in Tennessee, we compare the number of negative tests to positive (big difference).
There is a lag between locally reported cases and state numbers, plus the state does re-assign some cases to other areas (like they did in Sequatchie County today when they removed one of theirs)
And remember, when we talk about 94 cases in Hamilton County, that is out of more than 360,000 residents.
Tennessee Valley
222 cases in coverage area (16 counties) – up 30
148 cases in neighbors (13 counties) – up 17
19 deaths in region (29 counties) – 1 new death in Whitfield County
TENNESSEE
4138 cases, 72 deaths, 408 in hospital, 466 recovered
Positive Results vs Negative Results of tests
4138 positive (7.8%)
48,736 negative (92.2%)
Counties in our area
94, 9 deaths (Hamilton/Chattanooga) – 9 new cases, 13 people in hospitals, 20 cases in hospitals that are possible Covid-19, 49 victims have recovered (52%)
32 (Cumberland/Crossville) – 6 new cases
25 (Bradley/Cleveland) – 2 new cases
23, 1 (Marion/Jasper) – 3 new cases… Marion Co. has declared a curfew beginning Wed. night.
16 (Grundy/Altamont) – 1 new case
14 (Franklin/Winchester) – 1 new case
7 (Coffee/Manchester)
6 (Monroe/Sweetwater)
3 (Bledsoe/Pikeville)
3 (McMinn/Athens)
3 (Polk/Benton)
2 (Meigs/Decatur)
1 (Sequatchie/Dunlap) – the state removed one of their cases
1 (Warren/McMinnville)
This “pink” map show where the new cases are clustered for today in Tennessee. You see the big gains in the largest cities, but a blank region for Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties in southeast Tennessee.
GEORGIA
9156 cases, 1899 in hospital, 348 deaths
Counties in our area
25, 3 deaths (Gordon/Calhoun)
21, 2 deaths (Whitfield/Dalton) – 3 new cases, 1 new death (a 78 year old man)
11 (Murray/Chatsworth) – 1 new
10 (Fannin/Blue Ridge)
7 (Catoosa/Ringgold) – 1 new
4 (Walker/LaFayette)
4, 1 death (Chattooga/Summerville)
3 (Gilmer/Ellijay) – 1 new
1, 1 death (Dade/Trenton)
ALABAMA