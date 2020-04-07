Tennessee leads nation in “breakup” talk during Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A company that collects dating information has pegged Tennessee as the leading breakup state during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ForeverMoments.com put together a map of the nation by crunching geotagged tweets in March.

They looked for the words “breakup” and “divorce.”

Their resulting map shows rocky romance in the south in general.

And Tennessee is Rocky Top.

We don’t know if it comes from too much together time at home or from couples who are split apart by the orders. You’ll have to decide for yourself.

1. Tennessee