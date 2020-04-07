Logan’s Steakhouse & Old Chicago restaurants victim of Covid-19

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago restaurants may not survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

CraftWorks Holdings, based in Nashville, was already in bankruptcy before the crisis.

They had sent their workers home when the virus spread.

Now the company has closed down everything and fired move of its 18,000 workers across the country.

And the reality is most of the locations will never re-open (franchise owned restaurants in North Carolina and Augusta, GA will remain open).

The workers are losing their employee- benefit plans, including their healthcare.