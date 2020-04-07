Health Dept. releases map of Covid-19 cases in our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For the first time, health officials are telling us where the positive Covid-19 cases live in Hamilton County.

They announced 9 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total in Hamilton County to 84.

13 people are in the hospital and 49 have recovered.

There are 20 more people in local hospitals who may have Covid-19

The health department has been tracking where the victims live on a heat map.

And they now say there are enough cases on the map that sharing it will not give away an individual’s residence.

The worst cluster of cases is in East Brainerd.

We also see larger numbers in Brainerd, South Red Bank, Snow Hill and Ooltewah.

Again, the locations are where people who have tested positive live.. not where they may have contracted it.

Health officials today also stressed that local Emergency Rooms are still in the business they always have been.

Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes says “People who need emergency services should continue to should continue to seek that care.”

If you have chest pains, broken bones, gastric bleeding or other such emergencies, you are welcome at the emergency room.

They say the hospital officials say some people are avoiding the ER thinking they are only treating Covid-19 patients, and the delay is causing medical problems for them.

Everyone is met at the door of the ER, so you won’t be put with people who have of Covid-19 symptoms.