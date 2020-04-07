Gov. Lee sees hope heading into Covid-19 surge

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Gov. Bill Lee says a new model by the Institute for Health Metrics shows Tennessee will be ready for the Surge on April 15th.

It shows the state will have far more hospital beds than needed and just over the ventilators we will need.

But that is based on strict adherence to the shelter at home order.

“It is a welcome relief to get some good news. But we need to tell Tennesseans that while it’s good to get good news, we need to stay vigilant in our efforts.”

Of course, hospital beds are not spread evenly across the state.

So Governor Lee today announced he is handing out $10 million in grants to small and rural hospitals.

The grants will serve as a bridge for struggling hospitals in the coming weeks as their elective procedures have been suspended.