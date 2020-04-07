Deputy shoots stabbing suspect at Tennessee travel center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities says a sheriff’s deputy who responded to a travel center in Tennessee where multiple people were stabbed shot the suspect. Officials say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and several police agencies responded to the scene Tuesday at the Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 40 in Knox County. Rural Metro Fire Capt. Jeff Bagwell told news outlets that multiple people were stabbed, but only one was brought to the hospital by ambulance. He said a deputy shot the suspect and no law enforcement officers were injured. Further details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

