Community supplies Signal Mountain Police with sanitizer

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Signal mountain community stepped up to donate the police plenty of cleaning essentials of cleaning products in their time of need.

After Signal Mountain P-D posted on Facebook saying their supplies were back ordered, residents in the area began donating in just 30 minutes.

Now the police department have an abundance of Hand sanitizer, mask, and other essentials.

These products are important for officers as they are dealing with the public.

Patrolman Jennifer Sullivan tells us “We have some officers that didn’t have any in their car. Since we’re out and about dealing with the town we need them as well. Now every officer can have a couple bottles in their car to keep them safe.”

The signal mountain police departments wants to let their community know how grateful they are for the overwhelming response.