Healthcare Hero’s Name: Ashley Winn

Ashley works for Erlanger as a medical laboratory scientist. She has been there for 5 years. She is the smartest person I know. As long as I’ve known her she has had a love for science… one she has passed to my son. He says he wants to be as smart as Aunt Ashley. She worked hard and earned her bachelors at UT and then decided that wasn’t enough and signed up for another bachelors at LMU. She has taught me everything I know about how the lab runs… this was very helpful while I worked there. She was and is the go to person when questions arise. For the time she has put into her career her knowledge is continually on the rise. She is and always has been my healthcare hero.

Submitted by: Jennifer ODell