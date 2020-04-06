Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – April 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Another Pleasant Day Ahead, Then Changes Beginning Tuesday!



This Afternoon: Continued dry and warm again for Monday with lots of sunshine and highs between 80-82. A beautiful springlike day.

Overnight: Increasing clouds and milder Monday night with lows around 60.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will move in for Tuesday, with highs in the low & mid 70’s. Highs around 80 for Wednesday with a few more scattered showers and possible storms moving through Thursday.

Drier and cooler weather returns for Friday with some possible rain for the Easter weekend.

70 & 45 are our seasonal highs and lows.

