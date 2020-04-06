Watch President Trump’s Daily Covid-19 briefing

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened. Johnson’s office says Johnson is conscious and does not require ventilation at the moment. Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” his office said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and Joe Biden have spoken over the phone about the coronavirus outbreak. That’s according to two people familiar with the Monday afternoon call who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation. The discussion was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone and came after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to “offer some support” to Trump. In recent weeks, the Democratic presidential front-runner has released suggestions and proposals for responding to the pandemic and has criticized the Trump administration for acting too slowly.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump and his administration are keeping up their out-sized promotion of an anti-malaria drug not yet officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus. But scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19. Dr. Patrice Harris is the president of the American Medical Association. She says she personally would not prescribe the drug for a coronavirus patient and pointed to the drug’s high risk of causing heart rhythm problems. She says “people have their breath to lose.” Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro championed hydroxychloroquine in television interviews a day after the president publicly put his faith in the medication to lessen the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly says the captain of the COVID-stricken aircraft carrier who was fired last week had betrayed his service and may have been “too naive or too stupid” to be commanding officer of the ship. Officials are confirming that Modly made the comments Sunday to the ship’s crew in Guam. The handling of the coronavirus crisis aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt has become an escalating crisis for the Navy. Last week Modly relieved Capt. Brett E. Crozier of command of the ship, saying he had used poor judgment in widely distributing a note pleading for an urgent evacuation of the crew.

NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street surged 7% Monday after some of world’s areas hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak offered sparks of hope that the pandemic may soon slow its spread. It was the biggest jump for the S&P 500 in nearly two weeks, and it followed gains nearly as big in Europe and Asia. Encouraging numbers on infections and deaths came out of Italy, Spain and New York. Bond yields rose as investors became a bit less pessimistic about the economy’s prospects. The price of crude fell after a meeting between big oil-producing questions was postponed. They were expected to discuss possible cutbacks of production.

