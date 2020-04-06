MurMaid Mattress

Address: 7177 Lee Hwy.
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hours: Monday-Saturday 10-6
Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery
Other Services: Pick Up for previously purchased items or online purchases
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(423) 899-6841
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
https://www.murmaid.com/index.html
Additional Details: Although most of our stores are temporarily closed, you can buy online or click on the webchat and we would be happy to help you make a purchase from your home.
Also we still have 2 locations OPEN for pickup of previously purchased items or online purchases.
Those 2 locations are
• 7177 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN 37421 (423) 899-6841
• 2401 Georgetown Road, Cleveland, TN 37311 (423) 472-2486
STAY SAFE AND HEALTHY