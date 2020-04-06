Monday Covid-19 Cases still climbing

Collins Parker
COVID-19 Cases
TENNESSEE VALLEY
192 cases in our area – up 24
131 cases in neighboring counties – up 28
20 deaths in region – up 4
— biggest jump in cases in Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, Grundy, Whitfield & Murray counties.
— bigger jump in neighboring counties, particularly in northeast Alabama.
— Hamilton’s 9 deaths rank 3rd in Tennessee & would rank tied for 8th in Georgia & 2nd in Alabama.
TENNESSEE
3,802 cases, 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations, 356 recovered
Counties in our area
85, 9 deaths Hamilton (Chattanooga) – 6 new cases. Hamilton ranks 7th in Tennessee for total number of cases, but 3rd in deaths
26 Cumberland (Crossville)
23 Bradley (Cleveland) – 2 new
20, 1 death Marion (Jasper) – 4 new
15 Grundy (Altamont) – 3 new (Mayor Michael Brady believes the number could really be as high as 50)
14, 1 death Franklin (Winchester) 2 new
7  Coffee (Manchester) – 2 new
6  Monroe (Sweetwater)
3  Bledsoe (Pikeville)
3  McMinn (Athens) – The state removed a 4th case as a clerical error
3  Polk (Benton)
2  Meigs (Decatur)
2  Sequatchie (Dunlap)
1  Warren (McMinnville)
Tennessee Covid-19 cases

GEORGIA

7558 cases, 1393 hospitalized, 294 deaths

Counties in our area

25, 3 deaths Gordon (Calhoun) – 4 new, 1 new death
18, 1 death Whitfield (Dalton) – 3 new
10 Murray (Chatsworth) – 3 new
10 Fannin (Blue Ridge) – 2 new
6  Catoosa (Ringgold)
4, 2 death Chattooga (Summerville) – 1 new, 1st death is an 82 year old man with pre-existing health issues
3  Walker (LaFayette)
2  Gilmer (Ellijay) – 1 new
1, 1 death Dade (Trenton)
ALABAMA
2006 cases, 32 deaths
17, 1 death Jackson (Scottsboro) – 5 new
14 DeKalb (Fort Payne) – 4 new
6   Cherokee (Centre) – 1 new
NORTH CAROLINA
2870 cases, 33 deaths, 270 hospitalized
8, 1 death (Cherokee)

