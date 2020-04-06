Monday Covid-19 Cases still climbing

TENNESSEE VALLEY 192 cases in our area – up 24 131 cases in neighboring counties – up 28 20 deaths in region – up 4

— biggest jump in cases in Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, Grundy, Whitfield & Murray counties.

— bigger jump in neighboring counties, particularly in northeast Alabama.

— Hamilton’s 9 deaths rank 3rd in Tennessee & would rank tied for 8th in Georgia & 2nd in Alabama.

TENNESSEE 3,802 cases, 65 deaths, 352 hospitalizations, 356 recovered

Counties in our area

85, 9 deaths Hamilton (Chattanooga) – 6 new cases. Hamilton ranks 7th in Tennessee for total number of cases, but 3rd in deaths

26 Cumberland (Crossville)

23 Bradley (Cleveland) – 2 new

20, 1 death Marion (Jasper) – 4 new

15 Grundy (Altamont) – 3 new (Mayor Michael Brady believes the number could really be as high as 50)

14, 1 death Franklin (Winchester) 2 new

7 Coffee (Manchester) – 2 new

6 Monroe (Sweetwater)

3 Bledsoe (Pikeville)

3 McMinn (Athens) – The state removed a 4th case as a clerical error

3 Polk (Benton)

2 Meigs (Decatur)

2 Sequatchie (Dunlap)

1 Warren (McMinnville)

GEORGIA 7558 cases, 1393 hospitalized, 294 deaths - Advertisement - Counties in our area

25, 3 deaths Gordon (Calhoun) – 4 new, 1 new death

18, 1 death Whitfield (Dalton) – 3 new

10 Murray (Chatsworth) – 3 new

10 Fannin (Blue Ridge) – 2 new

6 Catoosa (Ringgold)

4, 2 death Chattooga (Summerville) – 1 new, 1st death is an 82 year old man with pre-existing health issues

3 Walker (LaFayette)

2 Gilmer (Ellijay) – 1 new

1, 1 death Dade (Trenton)

ALABAMA

2006 cases, 32 deaths

17, 1 death Jackson (Scottsboro) – 5 new

14 DeKalb (Fort Payne) – 4 new

6 Cherokee (Centre) – 1 new

NORTH CAROLINA

2870 cases, 33 deaths, 270 hospitalized

8, 1 death (Cherokee)