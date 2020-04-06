Monday Covid-19 Cases still climbing

— biggest jump in cases in Hamilton, Bradley, Marion, Grundy, Whitfield & Murray counties.
— bigger jump in neighboring counties, particularly in northeast Alabama.
— Hamilton’s 9 deaths rank 3rd in Tennessee & would rank tied for 8th in Georgia & 2nd in Alabama.
Counties in our area
85, 9 deaths Hamilton (Chattanooga) – 6 new cases. Hamilton ranks 7th in Tennessee for total number of cases, but 3rd in deaths
26 Cumberland (Crossville)
23 Bradley (Cleveland) – 2 new
20, 1 death Marion (Jasper) – 4 new
15 Grundy (Altamont) – 3 new (Mayor Michael Brady believes the number could really be as high as 50)
14, 1 death Franklin (Winchester) 2 new
7 Coffee (Manchester) – 2 new
6 Monroe (Sweetwater)
3 Bledsoe (Pikeville)
3 McMinn (Athens) – The state removed a 4th case as a clerical error
3 Polk (Benton)
2 Meigs (Decatur)
2 Sequatchie (Dunlap)
1 Warren (McMinnville)
GEORGIA
7558 cases, 1393 hospitalized, 294 deaths
Counties in our area
25, 3 deaths Gordon (Calhoun) – 4 new, 1 new death
18, 1 death Whitfield (Dalton) – 3 new
10 Murray (Chatsworth) – 3 new
10 Fannin (Blue Ridge) – 2 new
6 Catoosa (Ringgold)
4, 2 death Chattooga (Summerville) – 1 new, 1st death is an 82 year old man with pre-existing health issues
3 Walker (LaFayette)
2 Gilmer (Ellijay) – 1 new
1, 1 death Dade (Trenton)
ALABAMA
2006 cases, 32 deaths
17, 1 death Jackson (Scottsboro) – 5 new
14 DeKalb (Fort Payne) – 4 new
6 Cherokee (Centre) – 1 new
NORTH CAROLINA
2870 cases, 33 deaths, 270 hospitalized
8, 1 death (Cherokee)