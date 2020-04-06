Masters Moved to November in Revamped PGA Schedule

Golf will only have three major championships at the most this year. The R&A announced it is canceling the British Open in July because of the spread of COVID-19. It is pushing the British Open back one year and staying at Royal St. George’s. The Masters is moving to Nov. 12-15, just two weeks before Thanksgiving. The PGA Championship returns to August, while the U.S. Open plans to stay at Winged Foot and play on Sept. 17-20 for now. That depends on whether health officials say it’s safe to resume given the new coronavirus. The Tour Championship would end on Labor Day.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)