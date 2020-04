Healthcare Hero’s Name: LaQuandra Leverett

LaQuandra is a Registered Respiratory Therapist, at CHI Memorial hospital. She’s been there for 3 years. She and her coworkers are at the front line of crisis, taking care of the sick while doing what they love and putting their lives at risk. I would like to send a shout out to all that are putting others lives before theirs. 🙏🙏

Submitted by: Stephanie Leverett