Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus. Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together At Home,” a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks. The multi-hour TV special will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Chris Martin and Lizzo.

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)